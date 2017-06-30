Rotary, City Teaming Up To Create New Park
Working together, the Warsaw Rotary Club, the city and community members are creating a trailhead park to increase recreational opportunities on the city's west side. The future Rotary Park will be just east of the intersection of West Center and West Market streets near the Warsaw Public Works Department.
