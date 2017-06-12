Police accuse suspect in coin-machine...

Police accuse suspect in coin-machine thefts

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Journal Gazette

A Warsaw man is charged with a series of thefts from at least five different laundromat and car wash coin machines in Milford and Warsaw, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said today.

