Petition For Sales Denied By Warsaw Z...

Petition For Sales Denied By Warsaw Zoning Board

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Times-Union

Since the Warsaw Planning Department couldn't find any record of an approved use variance in a Residential-1 zoning district involving on-premise sales, the Board of Zoning Appeals denied Jennifer Cullins' petition Monday night. Her petition for a use variance to allow retail sales in an R-1 zoning district was the sole business before the BZA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Music Thread May '17 Musikologist 4
Brittany Phillips May '17 Iknowall 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr '17 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,231 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC