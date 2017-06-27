Petition For Sales Denied By Warsaw Zoning Board
Since the Warsaw Planning Department couldn't find any record of an approved use variance in a Residential-1 zoning district involving on-premise sales, the Board of Zoning Appeals denied Jennifer Cullins' petition Monday night. Her petition for a use variance to allow retail sales in an R-1 zoning district was the sole business before the BZA.
