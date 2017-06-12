Optimist Club Announces Winners Of Car Show
One hundred sixteen vehicles registered for the event, which raised over $12,000 for over 100 activities and programs for youth in the county. The rain-shortened event led to the cancellation of the performance of the Lakes Area Community Band and the awards ceremony.
