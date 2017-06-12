Motorcyclist Hurt

Motorcyclist Hurt

Friday Jun 9

A Warsaw man was taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital after his motorcycle collided with a Dodge Caravan this morning. Leroy Ditton, 43, Zimmer Road,?Warsaw, was headed east on West Lake Street, and the Caravan hit him trying to turn in to a parking lot, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department.

