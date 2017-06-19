Medtronic Volunteers Help AWL After C...

Medtronic Volunteers Help AWL After Ceiling Collapses

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Times-Union

Representatives of Medtronic came to the rescue of the Animal Welfare League recently after a ceiling in the group's animal lab collapsed and caused significant damage. The entire suspended ceiling, supports, the 4-foot long light fixtures, tiles and more collapsed, leaving debris scattered everywhere, according to a news release provided by AWL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Music Thread May '17 Musikologist 4
Brittany Phillips May '17 Iknowall 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr '17 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,143 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC