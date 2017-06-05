KCH To Offer Screenings

Kosciusko Community Hospital will offer walk-in wellness screenings at the KCH Health & Wellness Center in Warsaw every third Thursday of the month from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., beginning June 15. The KCH Health and Wellness Center is located at 1500 Provident Drive, Warsaw. No appointment is needed for the screenings, according to a news release from KCH.

