Kayakers Rescued From Eel River At Collamer Dam

Richard V. Wilson, 31, Warsaw, attempted to cross over the low head dam just before noon, fell out of his kayak and was unable to escape the boil at the bottom of the four-foot drop caused by the volume of water rushing over the dam, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release. His companion, Zachary A. Anderson, 25, Syracuse, waded out to Wilson on the west side of the dam and was sucked into the circulating current.

