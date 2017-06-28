Indiana man killed in crash Tuesday night in western Kansas
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 International truck was northbound on County Road C when, for an unknown reason, the driver left the roadway to the left, returned to roadway and overturned, rolling once. The driver, identified as Justin D. Leighty, 41, of Warsaw, Ind., was ejected from the vehicle.
