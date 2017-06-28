Indiana man killed in crash Tuesday n...

Indiana man killed in crash Tuesday night in western Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Capital-Journal

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 International truck was northbound on County Road C when, for an unknown reason, the driver left the roadway to the left, returned to roadway and overturned, rolling once. The driver, identified as Justin D. Leighty, 41, of Warsaw, Ind., was ejected from the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Music Thread May '17 Musikologist 4
Brittany Phillips May '17 Iknowall 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr '17 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,421 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC