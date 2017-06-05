Goshert Seeks To Complete Sheriff's Term

Interim Sheriff William "Rocky" Goshert today announced his intention to file as a sheriff's candidate for the June 21 caucus to fill the remainder of the term vacated by Aaron Rovenstine. In a news release, Goshert, a former two-term Kosciusko County sheriff, said that he made the decision to run after recognizing a need for experience in the sheriff's department over the next 1-1/2 years.

