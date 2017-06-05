Fussle Seeks Return To County Government

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Times-Union

Jon Fussle is the seventh and final person who has filed their declaration for candidacy for the at-large county council seat opened up by the death of Council President Bob Sanders. Sanders died May 14 at the age of 69. He was elected to the council in 2005 and had served as council president the past four years.

