Former Warsaw Street Superintendent P...

Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Pleads Guilty

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Times-Union

A former Warsaw street superintendent pleaded guilty to four felonies in connection with a scheme that bilked the city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Lacy Francis, 64, of 1305 Country Club Drive, Warsaw, faced eight felony charges in connection with the scandal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Music Thread May '17 Musikologist 4
Brittany Phillips May '17 Iknowall 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr '17 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC