Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Pleads Guilty
A former Warsaw street superintendent pleaded guilty to four felonies in connection with a scheme that bilked the city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Lacy Francis, 64, of 1305 Country Club Drive, Warsaw, faced eight felony charges in connection with the scandal.
