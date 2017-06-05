Former County Councilman Seeks Return To Office
The sixth candidate for the at-large county council seat opened by the death of Council President Bob Sanders previously served on the board for 20 years. "I've really enjoyed doing it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|May '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May '17
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC