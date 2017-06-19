Decorative Inlay Brightens Warsaw Alley
Tom Duncan and his crew from Globe Asphalt Paving, Indianapolis, embed the decorative white and blue inlay into asphalt in the alley between Warsaw City Hall and Oak & Alley/Three Crowns Coffee buildings. Photo by David Slone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|May '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May '17
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC