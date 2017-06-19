Deadline For Turkey Creek Advisory Board Caucus Is Monday
SYRACUSE As of Friday, only one person, Sylvia Gargett, has applied for the open seat on the Turkey Creek Advisory Board. County Republican Party Chairman Mike Ragan said Friday the position is being vacated by Kim Cates, who was appointed to serve on the Kosciusko County Council.
