Caucus Called To Fill Cates' Seat On Turkey Creek Advisory Board
With Kim Cates elected by precinct committeemen to the Kosciusko County Council June 7, her seat on the Turkey Creek Township Advisory Board is open. County Republican Party Chairman Mike Ragan announced Thursday night that a caucus to fill Cates' vacancy on the advisory board will be at 7 p.m. June 29 in the Syracuse Town Hall, 310 N. Huntington St. Declarations of candidacy forms are available at the office of Kosciusko County Clerk of the Circuit Court, 121 N. Lake St., Warsaw, and must be filed with Ragan no later than 72 hours before the beginning of the caucus.
