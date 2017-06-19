Barn Destroyed By Hay Fire

Barn Destroyed By Hay Fire

Wet hay that is believed to have spontaneously sparked a fire is being blamed for a blaze that destroyed a barn south of Warsaw early Saturday morning, according to Pierceton Fire Chief Gordon Baker. Pierceton firefighters and other departments responded to the fire at 4158 E. 600S at 1:16 a.m. The barn contained hay and farm equipment.

