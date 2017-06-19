Argos Teen in Critical Condition afte...

Argos Teen in Critical Condition after Multi-Vehicle Crash in Warsaw

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

A four vehicle crash along U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County has left three people injured, two critical, and one dead. Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department Deputies and emergency personnel responded Monday morning to a vehicular crash on U.S. 30, just west of County Road 450 East, at approximately 9:35 a.m. Sheriff's Deputies arrived and found both lanes of U.S. 30 were closed due to multiple vehicles damaged, along with a victim lying unconscious in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Music Thread May '17 Musikologist 4
Brittany Phillips May '17 Iknowall 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr '17 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC