Argos Teen in Critical Condition after Multi-Vehicle Crash in Warsaw

A four vehicle crash along U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County has left three people injured, two critical, and one dead. Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department Deputies and emergency personnel responded Monday morning to a vehicular crash on U.S. 30, just west of County Road 450 East, at approximately 9:35 a.m. Sheriff's Deputies arrived and found both lanes of U.S. 30 were closed due to multiple vehicles damaged, along with a victim lying unconscious in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.