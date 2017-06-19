Anna M. Slone

Anna M. Slone

Survivors include her sons, Columbus Slone Jr., Warsaw, Donald Slone, Warsaw, Ronald Slone, Crossville, Tenn., Curtis Slone, Claypool, Richmond Slone, Etna Green, Jeff Slone, Warsaw, and Rick Slone, St. Joseph, Ill.; and her daughters, Virginia Brindle, Claypool, Janet Flannery, Silver Lake, and Christina Morehouse, Mentone. Her funeral service is noon Saturday at First Freewill Baptist Church, 2503 W. 900 South, Silver Lake.

