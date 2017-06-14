58-year-old motorcyclist dies in 2-ve...

58-year-old motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash near Warsaw

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Alton Stump died in the crash that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4800 block of North State Road 15 in Kosciusko County, about a mile north of Warsaw, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. The release did not indicate where Stump was from.

