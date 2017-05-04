Warsaw Man Sentenced In Child Pornography Case
A man who will serve two years in jail for possession of child pornography said he didn't know it was wrong. Bart Holle, 57, of 505 Alward St., Warsaw, was sentenced to three years in jail with one year suspended in Kosciusko Circuit Court Monday.
