Warsaw Man Faces Battery Charges
A Warsaw man is facing battery charges after police allege he hit his wife who was 15 weeks pregnant, according to new details released by police. Chase Burnau, 23, of 303 N. Columbia St., #A, is facing a felony charge of battery causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May 2
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC