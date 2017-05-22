The Bachelor's Ben Higgins on outing with Ashley Iaconetti
PICTURED: The Bachelor's Ben Higgins is seen with Ashley Iaconetti at concert after Lauren Bushnell split... but he denies there's any romance The 29-year-old hunk, speaking with Ryan Seacrest Monday, said that he's working with the 29-year-old beauty on an upcoming podcast radio for iHeartRadio, explaining why the duo were spotted at Bryan Adams' concert in Los Angeles at the Greek Theater on Saturday. The Warsaw, Indiana native, who parted ways with fiancee Lauren Bushnell, 27, earlier this month, told Seacrest, 'Ashley is great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May 2
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC