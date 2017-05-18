Summer Lakes Season Kicks Off At Northern Indiana Lakes Fest
Friday marks the beginning of the lakes season with the Northern Indiana Lakes Festival, hosted by the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams at Grace College, according to a news release it provided. The free event, in its ninth year, takes place at Center Lake Park, Warsaw, and includes workshops, educational booths, children's activities, entertainment, fireworks and more.
