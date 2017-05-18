Stamp Out Hunger' Drive Nets 6 Tons
More than 6 tons of food was collected by the Warsaw post office Saturday as part of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Letter carriers gathered 12,605 pounds of food, which was taken to the food pantries of Combined Community Services and the Salvation Army.
