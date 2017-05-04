Six Years Meted In Wabash County Fatal
WABASH Carl Burt, 64, Warsaw, will serve up to six years in prison for his role in the 2013 death of Warsaw architect Mary Ellen Rudisel-Jordan. Wabash Circuit Court Judge Robert McCallen sentenced Burt to seven years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with one year suspended on probation Monday afternoon.
