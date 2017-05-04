Six Years Meted In Wabash County Fatal

Six Years Meted In Wabash County Fatal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Times-Union

WABASH Carl Burt, 64, Warsaw, will serve up to six years in prison for his role in the 2013 death of Warsaw architect Mary Ellen Rudisel-Jordan. Wabash Circuit Court Judge Robert McCallen sentenced Burt to seven years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with one year suspended on probation Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Music Thread Wed Musikologist 4
Brittany Phillips May 2 Iknowall 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr 9 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kosciusko County was issued at May 04 at 10:23PM EDT

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC