Police Still Working Leads In 10-Year-Old Double Murder Case
Omar Mora, 41, suspected of killing his wife Lisa Heather Mora and Harpal Singh on May 23, 2007, is still at large. "We want to bring him in to bring closure to the community and the families of the two were lost," said Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker.
