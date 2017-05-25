Plea Deal Reached In Former Street Su...

Plea Deal Reached In Former Street Superintendent's Case

Monday May 22 Read more: Times-Union

A proposed plea deal has been reached in the case of former Warsaw street superintendent Lacy Francis, according to court documents filed this morning. Under the agreement, the maximum time Francis can serve in prison is two years, and any other time will be served on probation or work release.

