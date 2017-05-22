Oboist, Violinist Hope Recital Will H...

Oboist, Violinist Hope Recital Will Help With Expenses To Attend Music Festivals

Friday May 19

Violinist Anna Stout and oboist David Zoschnick will give a recital at 4 p.m. June 3 at the Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 210 S. High St., Warsaw, to raise funds to attend music festivals this summer. Two local musicians will give a recital to raise money so they can attend music festivals this summer and learn from professionals.

