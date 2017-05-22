Oboist, Violinist Hope Recital Will Help With Expenses To Attend Music Festivals
Violinist Anna Stout and oboist David Zoschnick will give a recital at 4 p.m. June 3 at the Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 210 S. High St., Warsaw, to raise funds to attend music festivals this summer. Two local musicians will give a recital to raise money so they can attend music festivals this summer and learn from professionals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May 2
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC