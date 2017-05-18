Memorial Services Set May 29

The annual Memorial Day services conducted by John C. Peterson Post 49 and James W. Sittler VFW Post 1126 will take place May 29 at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. The color guard, firing squad and other organizational units will form in front of the sexton's office and begin marching to the ampitheater at 10:55 a.m. The program will take place at the cemetery band stand.

