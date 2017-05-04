Marsh Supermarket In Warsaw Closing Its Doors
According to Fox 59, the Warsaw store is one of four Marsh Supermarkets that will close on May 21. The other five will shut its doors on May 27. The company issued the following statement: "Today we reluctantly announced the closing of nine additional Marsh locations.
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|Wed
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May 2
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
