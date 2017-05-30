Lakes Fest Moves To Memorial Day Weekend
For the first time in its history, the Northern Indiana Lakes Festival will be during Memorial Day weekend, Friday to Sunday. "The purpose is two-fold," said Dr. Nate Bosch, director of the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams at Grace College, earlier this month.
