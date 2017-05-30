Lakes Fest Moves To Memorial Day Weekend

Lakes Fest Moves To Memorial Day Weekend

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Times-Union

For the first time in its history, the Northern Indiana Lakes Festival will be during Memorial Day weekend, Friday to Sunday. "The purpose is two-fold," said Dr. Nate Bosch, director of the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams at Grace College, earlier this month.

