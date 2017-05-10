Grace College Sells Winona Lake Property To Silveus Insurance
WINONA LAKE Grace College & Seminary has reached an agreement with Silveus Insurance Group for the purchase of its property between 9th and 12th Streets in Winona Lake. Silveus plans to use the property to build a new corporate headquarters.
