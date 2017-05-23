Former K County Sheriff Sentenced to ...

Former K County Sheriff Sentenced to 1 year Probation and Community Service

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

Former Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine was sentenced in Kosciusko Circuit Court on Tuesday morning on a single count of Intimidation, Level 6 Felony. Special Judge Stephen Bowers sentenced Rovenstine to one year in the Kosciusko County Jail and then immediately suspended the jail time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sidney Music Thread May 3 Musikologist 4
Brittany Phillips May 2 Iknowall 1
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr '17 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kosciusko County was issued at May 23 at 3:36PM EDT

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC