Councilman Sanders Remembered With Fond Words, Memories
An outpouring of condolences from community leaders was heard in Warsaw following the death of Kosciusko County Council President Bob Sanders. On Monday night, Warsaw City Council honored Sanders with a moment of silence and words of praise were offered by Mayor Joe Thallemer.
