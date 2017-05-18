'Confused' Ben Higgins Speaks On His 'Tough' Breakup From Lauren...
'Confused' Ben Higgins Speaks On His 'Tough' Breakup From Lauren Bushnell - Plus, You'll Never Believe What's Next For Him As you know, the former Bachelor announced his split from his fiancA©e Lauren Bushnell earlier this week - and now he's opening up about the "tough" breakup and what's next for him. And we don't know how to tell you this but the software salesman from Warsaw, Indiana is starting a podcast with notorious crier and serial Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May 2
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC