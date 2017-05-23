Caucus Set For June 21 To Select New Sheriff
The Kosciusko County Republican Party will hold a caucus to elect a new sheriff at 7 p.m. June 21 in the courtroom of the old county courthouse, 100 W. Center St., Warsaw. There are 69 Republican Precinct men and women eligible to vote in the caucus, according to GOP Chairman Mike Ragan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May 2
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC