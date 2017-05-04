Board Of Works Awards Police Vehicle,...

Board Of Works Awards Police Vehicle, Demolition Bids

Sealed bids were opened Friday by the Board of Public Works and Safety for two 2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility all-wheel drive vehicles, with Kerlin Ford being awarded the contract.

