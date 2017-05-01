Battery Charge Filed After Child Gets...

Battery Charge Filed After Child Gets A Black Eye

Read more: Times-Union

A Warsaw man is facing charges after police allege he punched a child in the face and told the child to lie about it. Nathaniel Hollett, 30, of 920 Anchorage Road, lot 36, faces one felony charge of battery with bodily injury on a child less than 14 years of age and a misdemeanor of interference with the reporting of a crime.

