Warsaw Woman Arrested after High Speed Chase

A 21-year-old Warsaw woman is in the Marshall County Jail after leading police on a high-speed chase. Marshall County Police Officer Ryan Hollopeter was assisting Bourbon Police who were in a high speed pursuit and said the driver , Tori Drubert, reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

