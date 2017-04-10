Warsaw Teen Dies In Crash

LARWILL A Warsaw teen was killed and two others are hospitalized after an automobile accident in Whitley County Sunday morning, according to a crash report from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department. Jack Burchett, 17, Warsaw, was declared dead after police say a truck, driven by Chase Belcher, 25, Warsaw, ran a red light and struck a car driven by Jacob Burchett, 18, Warsaw.

