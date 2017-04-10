Warsaw Diversity Rally Set For April 22

Warsaw Diversity Rally Set For April 22

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Times-Union

Celebrate Diversity, formerly the Warsaw Diversity Rally, returns to the community for its fourth year in 2017.The event focuses on diversity of all kinds and promoting Warsaw as a place where all people feel welcome and included. Celebrate Diversity 2017 will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Warsaw Central Park Fountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr 9 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC