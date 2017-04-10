Warsaw Diversity Rally Set For April 22
Celebrate Diversity, formerly the Warsaw Diversity Rally, returns to the community for its fourth year in 2017.The event focuses on diversity of all kinds and promoting Warsaw as a place where all people feel welcome and included. Celebrate Diversity 2017 will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Warsaw Central Park Fountain.
