Special BOW Meeting Friday
The City of Warsaw will hold a special Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to pass a resolution on cell phone towers that must be approved before May 1. That is the only item of business that will be listed.
