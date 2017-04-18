Panel Studies Union St., Winona Ave. Intersection
In the past four years, there's been at least 16 accidents at the intersection of West Winona Avenue and South Union Street, Warsaw. The Indiana Department of Transportation is recommending northbound Union Street at the intersection become a right-turn only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ...
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
|Owens on Center Street (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|3
|I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Illumini574
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC