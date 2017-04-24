Music Is Theme For May 5 First Friday

Downtown Warsaw will come alive with the sound of music for May's First Friday on May 5. The theme is "Musical May" and will feature a variety of musical acts. The Warsaw Community High School Jazz Band will kick off First Friday on Center Stage from 5 to 6 p.m. Performing from 6 to 7 p.m. will be the Lakes Area Community Band on the court house lawn.

