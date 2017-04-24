Music Is Theme For May 5 First Friday

Music Is Theme For May 5 First Friday

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Times-Union

Downtown Warsaw will come alive with the sound of music for May's First Friday on May 5. The theme is "Musical May" and will feature a variety of musical acts. The Warsaw Community High School Jazz Band will kick off First Friday on Center Stage from 5 to 6 p.m. Performing from 6 to 7 p.m. will be the Lakes Area Community Band on the court house lawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09) Apr 9 Juan Cordero 29
Go Trump Jan '17 Trump Man 1
News Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... Nov '16 John Gove 1
Wawasee High School (Feb '13) Oct '16 Concerned Parent 3
deitzs tavern (Sep '16) Sep '16 kygurl 2
Owens on Center Street (Apr '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 3
I'm looking for information about the tunnels u... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Illumini574 2
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Warsaw, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC