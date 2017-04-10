Mayor Thallemer Proclaims 2017 As The - Year Of The Library'

Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer proclaimed 2017 as the year of the library in honor of Warsaw Community Public Library's 100th anniversary of its location at 310 E. Main St. Also pictured are Library Director Ann Zydek and Library Board of Trustees President Chris Merrill . As it observes National Library Week this week, Warsaw Community Public Library also is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

