Kosciusko sheriff hands over control ...

Kosciusko sheriff hands over control after admitting to felony

Friday Apr 7

WARSAW, Ind. Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine will relinquish his day-to-day duties after he pleaded guilty to a felony intimidation charge earlier this week.

