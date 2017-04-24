Judge Mulls Sentence In Crash That Ki...

Judge Mulls Sentence In Crash That Killed Warsaw Architect

3 min ago Read more: Times-Union

WABASH A man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in connection with a crash that killed Warsaw architect Mary Ellen Rudisel-Jordan said he feels unworthy to ask forgiveness from anyone other than God. Carl Burt's attorney, Alan Zimmerman, read the statement as he asked Wabash?Circuit Court Judge Robert McCallen for leniency in the sentence.

