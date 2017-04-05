Indiana sheriff agrees to plea deal r...

Indiana sheriff agrees to plea deal right before trial

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Daily Journal

A northern Indiana sheriff accused of giving special privileges to a jail inmate in exchange for $40,000 has agreed to plead guilty to an intimidation charge in a deal with prosecutors. Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine reached the plea deal on Wednesday, which was when his trial on bribery and other counts was to begin.

