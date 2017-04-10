Housing Opportunities Looking For Two Families For Grant Program
Housing Opportunities of Warsaw is seeking two families for a grant program to complete necessary work on their homes. The city of Warsaw was awarded Community Block Grant Funds to repair and retrofit homes in the city limits.
